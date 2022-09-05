The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice

LOS ANGELES - Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.

After three songs at the SoFi stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was performing his song Can’t Feel My Face when he stopped the show abruptly.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good and gets your money back,” he said to the audience. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

He said he wanted to apologise personally to them, as he said: “I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologise. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

The 32-year-old singer explained the situation on social media early on Sunday.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” The Weeknd wrote. “Felt it go and my heart dropped.”

He expressed his deepest apology to his fans, as he added: “I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”