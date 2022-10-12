The Voice coach Blake Shelton to exit the reality singing show after 23 seasons

LOS ANGELES – American country singer Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice after 12 years and 23 seasons on the American reality singing show.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 46-year-old – who has been on the panel of four coaches since the series started in 2011 – wrote: “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

He also thanked those who work on The Voice, currently in its 22nd season, saying: “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton – who married fellow The Voice coach and pop-rock singer Gwen Stefani, 53, in 2021 – also mentioned her and the show’s host, Carson Daly, 49, in his post.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani. I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the Voices who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

The show also announced next season’s coaches alongside Shelton.

Singer Kelly Clarkson, who left after season 21, will return, while Chance the Rapper and boy band One Direction’s Niall Horan will make their debuts.

The trio will replace Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello.