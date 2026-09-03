The Violinist director Ervin Han embraces NDR ‘crying guy’ meme if it helps sell movie tickets

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Singaporean film-maker Ervin Han captured on screen looking emotional at the National Day Rally 2026 when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong name-dropped him.

SINGAPORE – Film-maker Ervin Han would like to set the record straight: He was not crying at the 2026 National Day Rally (NDR).

Television cameras on Aug 23 caught the Singaporean director, seated in the audience, looking distinctly teary-eyed as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong name-dropped him during his speech and congratulated him on the success of The Violinist, Singapore’s first feature-length animation.

In June, it won the Cristal for a Feature Film, the top feature prize at France’s prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The NDR moment quickly took on a life of its own online, turning Han into a “crying guy” meme.

But the 51-year-old insists he was not crying at all.

He tells The Straits Times on Sept 2 at the Victoria Concert Hall after The Violinist press event that he has photophobia, or sensitivity to light, and says his eyes had been watering after almost 2½ hours facing a large, glaring LED screen at the NDR.

Then came the close-up.

“They just put this big camera directly on my face,” Han recalls. “Of course, there was emotion. How can one not have emotions? But it probably looked more dramatic than it actually was.”

Still, he is hardly rushing to brush off his newfound reputation.

With The Violinist opening in Singapore cinemas on Sept 17 after nearly a decade in the making, Han figures every bit of publicity helps.

“If the meme goes around and helps to bring exposure, then fine,” he says. “Can call me the crying guy. No problem.”

Towards the end of his NDR English speech, PM Wong singled Han out as an example of the courage and grit Singaporeans would need to navigate an uncertain future. He recalled meeting Han in 2015, when Han’s SG50 animated short The Violin first planted the seed for a feature.

The Violinist film-maker Ervin Han (left) and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the National Day Rally 2026. PHOTO: VIOLINISTMOVIE/INSTAGRAM

Over the next decade, PM Wong noted, Han persevered through the Covid-19 pandemic, partners pulling out and changing production plans to make The Violinist.

“Congratulations, Ervin. You have done Singapore proud,” he said.

The Violinist’s score, composed by Golden Horse Award-winning Singapore musician Ricky Ho, together with Spanish composer Isabel Latorre, also won the SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack for a Feature Film at the Annecy film festival, which ran from June 21 to 27.

Recognition for a team

Han had some inkling beforehand that his labour of love would be mentioned at the NDR. He had been asked to provide photographs and says some facts had been checked with him, although he did not know exactly how the segment would unfold.

PM Wong’s commendation nevertheless left him feeling a familiar emotion – imposter syndrome.

“I didn’t know if I was worthy,” he says.

His immediate thoughts went to the hundreds of local and international artists and crew – both from his animation studio Robot Playground Media, Spain’s TV ON Producciones and Italy’s Altri Occhi – who had worked on the English-language movie over the years.

“It’s never about me,” he says. “I really stand on the shoulders of so many people. My staff laboured so hard. It’s really blood, sweat, tears for years.”

He regards PM Wong’s compliment as one shared by the entire team. “This very improbable film really came about because of them. Truly, a collective effort,” he adds.

That, Han believes, is also why The Violinist fits PM Wong’s point about the Singapore spirit.

“Together (as a team), we find a way to do a project like this,” he says. “We always do.”

There was another layer of poignancy to the NDR mention.

PM Wong showed the audience a photograph taken about 11 years ago, when he met Han and other local film-makers involved in SG50 projects.

Among them was home-grown director Royston Tan, who subsequently texted Han after spotting their younger selves on screen.

More significantly, that was the period when The Violin was released and slowly started turning into The Violinist, a vastly more ambitious feature that would take close to a decade to realise.

PM Wong showed the National Day Rally audience a photograph taken about 11 years ago, when he met Ervin Han (third from left) and other local film-makers like Royston Tan (third from right) involved in SG50 projects. PHOTO: GOV.SG/YOUTUBE

Set in 1930s to 1940s Singapore, it follows childhood friends Fei (voiced by Fang Rong) and Kai (Ayden Sng), two aspiring violinists whose lives are torn apart by war and the Japanese Occupation. After Kai joins the resistance and disappears, Fei spends years searching for him, with music binding a sweeping story of love, loss and memory across the decades.

“It was so nice for it to come full circle,” Han says of PM Wong being there near the beginning of the journey and, more than a decade later , highlighting what that little film had turned into.

Audiences before awards

When ST spoke to Han on June 30, the Annecy victory had already sparked talk of how far the film might travel during awards season.

Two months later, his immediate concern is more basic: getting people into Singapore cinemas to watch it.

The Violinist explores the relationship between two childhood friends, Kai and Fei, voiced by Singapore actors Ayden Sng and Fang Rong. PHOTO: ROBOT PLAYGROUND MEDIA

Not only will the film’s soundtrack be released on Sept 17, too, but The Violinist will also have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on the same date.

It will then head to the Busan International Film Festival in October for its South Korean debut, with more festival stops planned for the rest of 2026.

When it comes to the growing Oscar buzz, however, Han is reluctant to get ahead of himself. “I dare not hope for these things,” he says. “If it comes, it’s great.”

Festival accolades matter less to him than the attention they can bring to audiences, buyers and distributors – and the possibility that The Violinist will reach people far beyond Singapore.

“Its longevity really depends on (audience reactions), and not so much the awards.”