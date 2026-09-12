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The Story of Studio Ghibli exhibition to make world premiere at Gardens by the Bay

The Singapore edition will mark the largest presentation of The Story of Studio Ghibli to date.

SINGAPORE – The immersive exhibition of The Story of Studio Ghibli will make its world premiere at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay on Dec 18.

The Singapore edition – which will span almost 3,500 sq m and run through July 4, 2027 – marks the largest presentation of The Story of Studio Ghibli to date, said exhibition organiser M Experience in a statement on Sept 12.

At the exhibition, visitors can “journey through unforgettable moments” from Studio Ghibli classics, including N ausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984), My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), Princess Mononoke (1997), Spirited Away (2001), Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) and The Boy and the Heron (2023), it said.

The exhibition will be an immersive, walk-through experience featuring 12 life-sized recreated worlds , said M Experience.

Visitors can encounter the Ohmu, the giant insects that inhabit the Sea of Corruption in Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, stand beside Totoro while waiting for the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro, and wander through the mysterious streets of Spirited Away, M Experience added.

In addition, the showcase will feature the world’s first 8m-tall 3D recreation of the iconic bath house in Spirited Away, bringing Dogo Onsen – said to be the real-world inspiration behind the movie’s setting – to Singapore’s shores.

Interactive multimedia installations will be placed throughout the exhibition, which is designed for fans of all ages and will also allow them to explore themes such as creativity, resilience and environmental stewardship, said M Experience.

The Story of Studio Ghibli will run from Dec 18, 2026, to July 4, 2027. PHOTO: STUDIO GHIBLI

Educational initiatives and learning opportunities are being developed to “encourage deeper engagement” with these themes, it said, adding that further details will be made public closer to the Dec 18 opening.

Studio Ghibli – one of the world’s most influential animation studios – was founded in 1985 by Isao Takahata, Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki.

The studio’s films have “captivated audiences worldwide through timeless storytelling, memorable characters and themes of kindness, courage, respect for nature and hope, which continue to resonate across generations”, the statement said.

“The Story of Studio Ghibli is not simply an exhibition to be viewed. It is an experience to be felt,” said M Experience chief executive Sean Lim.

The exhibition is produced by TSUKURU and M Experience, and is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

STB leisure events director Guo Teyi said the board is delighted to welcome the world premiere of The Story of Studio Ghibli to Singapore.

The mystical forest of Princess Mononoke will be brought to life through large-scale recreations, immersive multimedia and atmospheric projections. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: STUDIO GHIBLI

She said: “The expanded, immersive experience will bring beloved stories to life for fans and create unforgettable moments for visitors.

“Events of this calibre contribute to Singapore’s vibrancy, adding to our line-up of world-class experiences and reinforcing our appeal as the region’s premier lifestyle destination.”

The exhibition will run at the West Lawn of Gardens by the Bay from Dec 18, 2026, to July 4, 2027. Doors will be open from 10am to 7pm daily.

Tickers can be bought on Klook, the exhibition’s official ticketing partner. Tickets bought between Sept 12 and Dec 17 will come with an exclusive, limited-edition gift, while stocks last.

Tickets for adult Singaporeans and Permanent Residents are priced at $39, and $29 for concession holders.

Concession tickets are available for those aged 65 and above and children aged three to 12.

For standard admission, off-peak tickets are priced at $49 for adults, and $43 for concession holders. Peak tickets are set at $55 for adults and $49 for concession holders.