The Staircase sees Colin Firth play against type as a writer who murders his wife

LOS ANGELES - Premiering on HBO Go on May 5, the true-crime drama The Staircase recreates the sensational case of American novelist Michael Peterson, who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2001. Her lifeless body was found at the foot of the stairs in their home.

In the lead role is Colin Firth, who has made a career of portraying posh - and largely sympathetic - British characters in films such as the romantic comedy Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) and historical drama The King's Speech (2010).