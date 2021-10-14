The Rock doubles down on his feud with Vin Diesel

LOS ANGELES - Actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, has added more fuel to his long-running feud with his Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

In an interview in the November issue of Vanity Fair, Johnson revealed that he only agreed to appear in The Fate Of The Furious (2017), the eighth film in the franchise, if the two did not have any scenes together.

"I wanted to forgo drama. I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody," said Johnson, 49.

The feud began back in 2016, when Johnson posted a now-deleted rant on Instagram, calling out some of his unnamed male co-stars in The Fate Of The Furious as "candy a*****" and "chicken s***".

It was widely believed at the time that he was talking about Diesel.

In his latest interview, Johnson, who appeared in the fifth to eighth films in the popular movie franchise, said he should not have shared the post, although he still meant what he said.

He also claimed the crew of the movie agreed with him, saying it was "as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note" after they saw his post.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 12), he shared the cover of Vanity Fair and wrote: "I knew going in that this once-in-a-lifetime @VanityFair cover and inside story would be the culmination and definition of my life and career."

He added: "So I drank tequila and told the truth."

Diesel, 54, who continued to helm the franchise, spoke about the feud in June in a Men's Health magazine profile.

He said he gave Johnson "tough love to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be".

Responding to this quote, Johnson said: "I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that (there are) some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it.

"And it's just that simple. So, when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed."

Johnson and Diesel will not be sharing screen time in the near future, as Johnson has confirmed he will not be appearing in the upcoming 10th and 11th instalments of Fast & Furious.

However, he revealed that a sequel to franchise spinoff Hobbs & Shaw (2019) is being developed with him reprising his role as Luke Hobbs and actor Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.