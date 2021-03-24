The one thing that annoys Godzilla Vs Kong's actress Millie Bobby Brown

SINGAPORE - In the film Godzilla Vs Kong, English actress Millie Bobby Brown plays Madison, a young woman obsessed with a conspiracy theory podcast about the monster Godzilla, much to the annoyance of her father, the scientist Mark Russell, played by Kyle Chandler.

Brown, 17, tells The Straits Times in an online interview that in real life, she holds no fringe beliefs and is generally not bothered by those who hold them. Except for one group who claim to know more about viruses than medical doctors.