LOS ANGELES - Opening in theatres on June 2, The Northman - a blood-soaked Viking revenge saga - is a cinematic oddity: a meticulously researched historical action movie.

Set in Iceland in the 10th century, it is also the rare "large-scale film that is not a superhero movie", says director Robert Eggers, who made the historical horror films The Witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019).