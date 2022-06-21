The Life List: Yeo Jin-goo was shy filming romantic scenes for Link: Eat, Love, Kill

SINGAPORE - K-drama Link: Eat, Love, Kill reunites former child stars Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young as romantic interests. The drama, available on Disney+, is a mystery-romance about a famous chef Gye-hoon (Yeo) who is suddenly able to feel all the emotions and thoughts of a woman named Da-hyun (Moon).

Here are five things to know about the drama.

1. Childhood friends

This is not the first time Yeo, 24, and Moon, 25, are working together. They played the childhood versions of the main characters in the period series The Reputable Family (2010) more than a decade ago.

In a video conference with regional media, Yeo (Hotel Del Luna, 2019) says: "When I heard that my co-star would be her, I started looking forward to the shoot since we have childhood memories together."

Moon (True Beauty, 2020 to 2021) adds: "It's quite fascinating that we can meet each other again in this drama as the leads. We've known each other for a long time so we're very comfortable together."

2. Heart-fluttering romance

While the two stars say their familiarity helped, acting out a love affair was still a little awkward.

Yeo says: "It's the first time I'm filming a romance with someone I already know. It can get a bit embarrassing, but I think that makes it more fun for us too."

Moon says Yeo was initially "quite shy" during filming for their more romantic scenes. "I saw new sides to Jin-goo that I didn't know before and that was very heart-fluttering for me," she adds.

3. Emotional highs and lows