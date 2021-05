SINGAPORE - The cast of the globally popular sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004) reunited for an almost two-hour unscripted special, which aired on Thursday (May 27) on HBO and HBO Go.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) revisited the series' iconic sets and reminisced about their time on the show while sitting down with English talk-show host James Corden.