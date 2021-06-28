The Life List: Top 3 Rick And Morty episodes

Rick uses body-morphing technology to turn himself into a pickle, thus creating an excuse to skip family therapy, which he loathes. He falls into the sewer and in a series of epic battles, the sentient sour cucumber fights an army of rats and a supervillain.

The absurdly violent chain of events concludes in the office of Dr Wong (voiced by Susan Sarandon), the therapist he was trying to avoid. Instead of becoming dazzled by Rick's godlike powers, she reduces him to a set of completely ordinary psychological issues, which she nails with cool, terrifying accuracy.