The Life List: Top 10 highlights from the D23 Expo

With Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars all under its belt, Disney is home to some of the most beloved characters in the world. So it was no surprise when the cosplayers came out in full force at the D23 Expo. Different galaxies, be it those far, far away or otherwise, collided there.

At the entrance of the expo, Marvel antiheroine Scarlet Witch took photos for The Mandalorian and Ahsoka from Star Wars. In the marketplace where merchandise from various franchises were sold, Spider-Man – decked out in his iconic red and blue suit – was spotted trying on a Spider-Man shirt.

Cinderella held the door open for Snow White and Giselle from the fantasy musical movie Enchanted (2007), while Kevin, a gigantic tropical bird from the animated movie Up (2009), slowly inched its way through the doors with the help of friendly passers-by.

Costumes and accessories – horns, wings, capes, armour – were lovingly recreated. Some boasted intricate details on a par with professional costuming while others were homemade with love.

