SINGAPORE - The 2022 Oscars had some historic wins and lovely moments, including Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur, who is deaf, signing a touching speech, and Best Director winner Jane Campion becoming only the third woman to take home the honour in history.

But the night will forever be defined by a single, shocking act: Will Smith marching onstage to slap comedian Chris Rock after he made a tasteless joke at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.