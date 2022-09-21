The Life List: The 10 must-see music acts at F1 to splash your cash on

Where: Zone 4, Padang Stage

When: Sept 30, 10.30pm

Never seen without his trademark cartoonish mask, American DJ-producer Marshmello is one of the world’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) stars, with more than 45 million streams monthly on Spotify alone.

Even if you are not into dance music, you would surely have heard his chart-topping collaborations with marquee pop acts, from Wolves (2017) with American singer Selena Gomez to Happier (2018) with English band Bastille.

One of the most-subscribed artistes on YouTube (55.9 million subscribers and counting), his most recent album Shockwave (2021) earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

2. Green Day

