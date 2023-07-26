The Life List: New documentary shows how Tomorrow X Together weathered pandemic debut year

SINGAPORE – With a No. 1 EP on the United States Billboard 200 album chart, sold-out tours worldwide and numerous music show awards in South Korea, Tomorrow X Together – also known as TXT – are undoubtedly one of the hottest K-pop groups of the moment.

Behind the glitz and glamour, however, is a lot of hard work.

Documentary Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, which debuts on Disney+ on Friday, follows the five-piece boy band’s 2022 journey to prepare for their Act: Lovesick tour and their performance at music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago.

At a virtual press conference with global media on Wednesday, TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai share five things about the documentary.

1) Pandemic debut

When TXT topped South Korea’s Gaon charts and the Billboard World Albums chart with their debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star in March 2019, everyone – including the members – thought they would soon be able to tour and perform for their fans around the world.

But less than a year into their successful debut, the Covid-19 pandemic crippled live entertainment.

Beomgyu, 22, says: “We didn’t have many opportunities to perform and hold concerts and grow as artistes. When we went on tour last year and got to perform on many different stages, I felt as if that was almost like when we truly began.”

The documentary’s title and several of the group’s songs reference the time they lost to the pandemic.

“We have a song called We Lost The Summer, an analogy for the pandemic, when we couldn’t meet our fans in person and felt like we were in a bit of a crisis,” Taehyun, 21, says.

“But we also have a song called Our Summer, where the lyrics say, if we’re together, then it’s summer. And that’s how we feel about being with our fans.”

2) Yeonjun’s American life

In the documentary, Yeonjun is seen visiting his aunt, whom he used to live with in California, and reminiscing about his old neighbourhood in San Jose.

The 23-year-old idol moved to the United States when he was nine and spent two years of his life there.

Asked about witnessing K-pop’s meteoric rise there, he says: “My cousins in America loved K-pop when I was living there about 10 years ago, so I was interested in it. But I couldn’t imagine back then that K-pop would become so mainstream and get into all the global charts.

“Now, it’s massive. As a K-pop artiste myself, I’m grateful and proud that we are part of that.”

3) TXT in Hollywood?

Our Lost Summer is a behind-the-scenes look at the group, showing them learning new choreography and chowing down on instant noodles backstage.

But what if their off-camera life was dramatised a la music biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)? Which actors would they wish to play them on the big screen?

The quintet’s youngest member Hueningkai, 20, who is half-German, picks the Jonas Brothers.

TXT teamed up with the American pop trio on a song, Do It Like That, earlier in July.

“They’re singers, but they also have experience with acting. I think they did a great job in the musical film Camp Rock (2008). I think they’ll pull it off very well,” he says.

4) Lollapalooza chills