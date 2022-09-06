The Life List: Lee Jong-suk and Yoona’s friendship makes them a convincing couple in Big Mouth

SINGAPORE - The director of Korean crime noir series Big Mouth says the long friendship of its two leading stars – actor Lee Jong-suk and K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation’s Yoona, whose real name is Im Yoon-ah – helped to make them a convincing husband-and-wife duo on-screen.

Oh Choong-hwan, who also helmed hit shows such as the highly acclaimed fantasy series Hotel Del Luna (2019) and workplace drama Start-Up (2020), tells The Straits Times five things to know about Big Mouth, which is available on Disney+.

1. Reuniting with Lee Jong-suk

Oh has only high praise for the actors he cast in the show, including Lee, whom he had worked with on While You Were Sleeping (2017).

Lee, 32, plays Park Chang-ho, an incompetent lawyer nicknamed “Big Mouth”, who gets thrown into jail after he is falsely accused of being a notorious con man.

Oh, who has fond memories of their previous collaboration, says: “Jong-suk really shines when he acts with serious, desperate emotions. I think his attention to detail and level of immersion is unique.

“His character often faces life-and-death scenarios in the series and I was just amazed by how he expressed those emotions and situations through his acting.”

2. Perfect leading lady