The Life List: From Psy to Maroon 5, the 8 most-viewed music videos on YouTube

SINGAPORE – In a couple of months, South Korean singer Psy will mark the 10th anniversary of a milestone in his music career. It was almost a decade ago, in December 2012, that his hit song Gangnam Style became the first music video to rack up one billion views on YouTube.

The video has since clocked more than 4.5 billion views, more than any single video from other K-pop heavyweights such as BTS and Blackpink. Even today, it gets an average of 900,000 views daily, which means that at any point in time, someone, somewhere is watching Psy do his trademark horse-ride dance.