The Life List: From London to Florida, the destinations Taylor Swift songs make you want to visit

SINGAPORE – Swiftie tourism – the phenomenon of Taylor Swift fans travelling to different countries to attend the American pop star’s Eras Tour concerts – has emerged as a significant economic force in the past year.

A recent report from Bloomberg highlighted that her shows in Paris on May 9 to 12 – which kicked off the European leg of her tour – may have drawn five times as many Americans as the French capital’s upcoming Olympic Games in late July to early August.

But there is another emerging variety of “Taylor Tourism”, which sees fans flocking to locales mentioned in her music.

And that has become even stronger with the April 19 release of her latest and 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), which includes tracks titled Florida!!! and So Long, London.

And on the track The Black Dog, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter bitterly laments seeing her former lover walking “into some bar called The Black Dog”.