The Life List: Five highlights from the 2021 Golden Globes

SINGAPORE - Glamorous gowns over Zoom, hosts on the two coasts of the United States, technical glitches, kid and pet cameos, history-making wins - the Golden Globes went remote this year, no thanks to the Covid-19 crisis, but still gave film and television lovers plenty to talk about.

Here are five highlights of the awards, which took place on Feb 28 night in the US.

1. Hoodie it up for the Globes

While most stars showed up in spiffy suits and floor-length ball gowns for a traditionally glamorous Hollywood night, there were some who opted for more casual fare.

Most notably, Jason Sudeikis picked up best actor for his sports comedy series Ted Lasso in a tie-dye hoodie. In a post-win interview, Sudeikis explained that the hoodie came from his sister's dance studio and workout space in New York City and he wore it to show support for her.

Best supporting actress in a motion picture winner Jodie Foster channelled pyjama-chic lounging at home with her wife and their dog, while John Boyega, who won for his television supporting role in Small Axe, revealed during his speech that he was wearing track pants with his suit jacket.

2. "I prayed, I prayed"



Lee Isaac Chung's seven-year-old daughter jumping up for joy, wrapping her arms around her father's neck. PHOTO: REUTERS



Hearts were warmed at the sight of Lee Isaac Chung's seven-year-old daughter jumping up for joy, wrapping her arms around her father's neck when his directorial feature Minari won best foreign language film.

She told him excitedly, "I prayed, I prayed," in response to his triumph.

Chung hugged his daughter tightly, thanked her and said he had made the film for her.

3. Chadwick Boseman wins posthumously



Simone Ledward Boseman - the wife of actor Chadwick Boseman, accepted his trophy for best actor in a motion picture. PHOTO: REUTERS



In the most emotional moment of the night, Taylor Simone Ledward - the wife of actor Chadwick Boseman, whose death last year at the age of 43 from colon cancer shocked his fans and peers - accepted his trophy for best actor in a motion picture, drama. He won for the film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Choking back tears, she said: "He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

She added that her husband would have said "something beautiful" and continued: "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love."

4. Daniel Kaluuya - Comeback kid



Daniel Kaluuya had his stream muted when he began his speech. PHOTO: REUTERS



In the biggest technical glitch of the night, Daniel Kaluuya, who won best supporting actor in a motion picture for Judas And The Black Messiah, had his stream muted when he began his speech.

Just when it seemed like the show was about to cut off his stream entirely and move on, he came back on and pointed to his screen - repeating "You're doing me dirty" four times and asking: "Am I on? Is this on?"

He then continued his speech in full and honoured the character who won him the award - American activist Fred Hampton.

5. Zero black members



Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler roasted the body in their opening monologue. PHOTO: REUTERS



An earlier report by the Los Angeles Times found that there were zero black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) - which is the voting body behind the Golden Globes.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler roasted the body in their opening monologue, calling awards shows "stupid" but added that "even with stupid things, inclusivity is important".

Members of the HFPA made appearances during the show and promised to change their organisation from within.

When Borat Subsequent Moviefilm leading man Sacha Baron Cohen picked up the movie's award for best comedy or musical, he said without skipping a beat: "Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press."