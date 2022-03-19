The Life List: Eight veteran music acts who are singing their way to the bank

In what has been billed as a music gold rush, icons are selling off their beloved songs for deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
These musicians give up their rights to make money from revenue streams such as licensing and royalties in exchange for a lump sum from companies such as Universal, Sony, Warner and Hipgnosis Songs Fund.
Here are eight veteran acts who are singing their way to the bank after selling off their back catalogues.
1. Bob Dylan
Sold for: US$400 million to US$500 million (S$542.4 million to S$678 million)
Signature songs: The Times They Are A-Changin' (1964), Like A Rolling Stone (1965)
In late 2020, Dylan, the first musician to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, sold his songwriting catalogue to Universal Music Publishing group in a deal that The New York Times and Bloomberg estimate is between US$250 million and US$300 million. This deal covers songcraft, which includes the lyrics and melodies penned by the American.
In January 2022, rock's 80-year-old poet laureate sold his past and future recording catalogue to Sony Music Entertainment. It includes 39 studio albums and 16 bootleg albums dating back to 1962.
According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Sony paid between US$150 million and US$200 million.
Billboard estimatedthat the catalogue is worth over US$200 million and can generate US$16 million in revenue annually.
2. Bruce Springsteen
Sold for: US$500 million
Signature songs: Born In The U.S.A. (1984), Streets Of Philadelphia (1993)
Known by his nickname The Boss, the American singer-songwriter who became famous for giving a voice to the working class sold his entire recorded music and songwriting catalogues to Sony Music Group.
Springsteen, 72, has been with Columbia Records, now owned by Sony, from his early days.
In an announcement made last December, the multi-Grammy and Oscar winner said: "I am one artiste who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place.
"During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artiste and as a person. I'm thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the company and people I know and trust."
Springsteen's music reportedly generated US$15 million in sales in 2021.
3. David Bowie
Sold for: US$250 million
Signature songs: Heroes (1977), Ziggy Stardust (1972)
In January, it was reported that the estate for Bowie, one of rock's most influential and innovative musicians, sold publishing rights to all his music to Warner Chappell Music.
The Englishman died at the age of 69 in 2016, after an 18-month battle with liver cancer.
The catalogue includes the 26 albums released when he was still alive, including Blackstar, which dropped just two days before his death; as well as his posthumous album Toy, released in January2022.
4. Sting
Sold for: US$300 million
Signature songs: Shape Of My Heart (1993), Englishman In New York (1988)
When Universal Music Publishing Group announced in February that it had bought over English singer Sting's entire catalogue, it noted that the veteran star is still relevant to younger audiences.
The 70-year-old's songs have been covered and sampled by contemporary acts such as American rapper Juice WRLD and Norwegian musician Kygo.
The catalogue, which includes songs made famous by his former band The Police, is estimated by The New York Times to be worth US$300 million.
Sting said in a statement: "It is absolutely essential to me that my career's body of work has a home where it is valued and respected - not only to connect with long-time fans in new ways, but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations."
5. Neil Young
Sold for: US$150 million
Signature songs: Heart Of Gold (1972), Harvest Moon (1992)
In January 2021, Canadian-American folk and rock legend Young sold half of his song catalogue to British investment company Hipgnosis Songs Fund.
The 76-year-old has famously refused to let his songs be used in advertisements in the past and criticised other stars who did so, such as Michael Jackson and Eric Clapton.
Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis, a big fan of Young's music, has promised the company will treat the music with integrity and that "everyone gets to hear them on Neil's terms".
6. Stevie Nicks
Sold for: US$100 million
Signature songs: Dreams (1977), Edge Of Seventeen (1981)
The singer, who came to fame through British-American rock institution Fleetwood Mac, sold the majority of her publishing copyrights to private music publishing and talent management company Primary Wave in 2020.
That year, the group's 1970s hit Dreams - which Nicks co-wrote and which was taken off their 1977 album Rumours - came back into the spotlight after the song was used in a viral TikTok video.
Nicks, 73, is the only woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice - as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artiste in 2019.
7. Bob Marley and other reggae stars
Sold for: US$50 million
Signature songs: No Woman, No Cry (1974), Redemption Song (1980)
In 2018, Chris Blackwell, founder of Marley's record label Island Records, sold 80 per cent of his share of the late reggae legend's music publishing catalogue to Primary Wave Music Publishing.
The founder of Blue Mountain Music also sold the company's catalogue of hits by other reggae stars to Primary Wave Music Publishing.
The catalogues fetched a total of US$50 million.
Marley, who died of cancer at the age of 36 in 1981, had few hits during his lifetime. But his legacy is long-lasting and his music still enjoys global popularity today.
8. Ryan Tedder And OneRepublic
Sold for: US$200 million
Signature songs: Counting Stars (2013), Run (2021)
American singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder, frontman of pop-rock band OneRepublic, is among the younger artistes who have sold off their music catalogues.
The 42-year-old sold the majority stake of his publishing and recorded music rights to private equity firm KKR & Co in 2021. OneRepublic were formed in 2002.
Tedder is also known as a hit-maker who has co-written songs with other stars, including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Paul McCartney and U2.