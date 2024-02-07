The Life List: Dragons flying high on TV and in movies

SINGAPORE – Be they big or small, evil or good, silent or speaking, the world of popular entertainment has always embraced dragons.

There is nothing like the only mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac that puts the stamp of fantasy on a show. Nothing except for unicorns, of course.

People like dragons so much, they are often disguised as something else. What was the entire Jurassic Park franchise (six movies from 1993 to 2022), if not humans-versus-dragons stories cloaked in science?

In the West, dragons are sometimes wyverns, which have two legs, two wings and tails. Or they can be drakes, which are four-legged and wingless.

In the movies, they can act as friend or foe to humans, and are mortal creatures that can be slain with arrows and spears.

Asian dragons tend to be wingless, with long, snake-like bodies. In stories from the region, they are divine beings with the power over rivers, seas and the weather.

In keeping with the Chinese New Year season, during which the Year of the Dragon will be ushered in, The Straits Times pays tribute to the most famous ones.

Live action movies



Dragonheart (1996)

