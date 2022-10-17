The Life List: Chinese pop star Lay Zhang is a big chilli crab fan

SINGAPORE – After six years away from Singapore, Chinese pop star Lay Zhang, who is also a member of K-pop boy band Exo, is glad to be reunited with his fans and chilli crab.

Ahead of his first solo concert, Grandline2: Infinite Lands, here at Resorts World Sentosa on Wednesday, the 31-year-old caught up with local media at Equarius Hotel on Monday and waxed lyrical about the Singaporean dish he so missed.

Here are five things The Straits Times learnt about the singer.

1. A big fan of chilli crab

Having last performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with Exo in 2016, Zhang quickly got his chilli crab fix when he arrived in Singapore on Sunday.

“It’s truly so delicious,” he raves. “The level of spiciness is a very acceptable, friendly sort of spicy. I like that it’s a bit sweet too.”

And Zhang’s favourite parts of the dish are the meaty pincers, which he used to prise open with brute force.

He recalls: “The first time I had chilli crab, I was given plastic gloves. At first, I didn’t realise that the dish came with a crab cracker, so I would smash the pincer on a hard surface to get it open. The sauce stained my clothes, but I didn’t care. It was too good. I was willing to sacrifice myself, but my stylist thought it was a headache.”

In the short time since Zhang arrived in Singapore, he also managed to have some pandan cake and Milo. While he admits that touring requires him to work out and be on a strict diet, he simply cannot resist local food.

“It’s not easy for me to come to Singapore, so of course I had to partake,” he says.

2. He wants a tour guide

Zhang hopes to have some time to explore Singapore.

When asked if he was inspired by any local tourist spots, the star laments not having a tour guide to take him around town.

“My team and I are always going from the airport to the hotel to the concert venue. And if the concert venue is five minutes away from the hotel, then we’re pretty much just stuck in one place during the trip,” he says.

Sourcing for recommendations, he adds: “I’ll like to go sightseeing at spots that have more cultural and historical significance.”