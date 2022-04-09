The Life List: Celebs lend star power to Ukraine

SINGAPORE - At last week's Grammy Awards, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance on video. He made a passionate appeal to a roomful of music stars to speak out against the Russian military forces invading his country.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can," the President, a former television actor, said.

Since the war started more than a month ago, many celebrities have been using their star power to help those afflicted by the war.

Here are some famous personalities who are raising funds and spearheading humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

1. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively