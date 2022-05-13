The Life List: Ahn Bo-hyun dived into icy water for Military Prosecutor Doberman

South Korean actors Ahn Bo-hyun (left) and Jo Bo-ah in Military Prosecutor Doberman. PHOTO: IQIYI
Updated
Published
49 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - For his latest drama, South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun dived into icy water, picked up legal jargon and learnt to fight. The 33-year-old leading man steps into the shoes of Do Bae-man - the title character of action legal drama Military Prosecutor Doberman - a money-hungry prosecutor who deals with cases set in the military.

He stars opposite actress Jo Bo-ah, who plays Cha Woo-in, a rookie military prosecutor who seeks revenge for her family. Here are five things to know about the series, which is available on Viu.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top