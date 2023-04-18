The Life List: Actor Tseng Ching-hua cracks jokes, picks up calligraphy for comedy series

SINGAPORE – Oh no, here comes not exactly trouble, but a litany of lame jokes.

That was what Taiwanese actor Tseng Ching-hua brought to the set of the new iQiyi series, Oh No! Here Comes Trouble.

The 25-year-old star developed a “ritual” of dishing out wisecracks and puns while filming the action-comedy-fantasy show, but Taiwanese co-star Vivian Sung says not all his attempts at levity were well-received.

In a joint Zoom call with Tseng from Taipei, Sung, 30, says: “I think we initially all laughed to be polite, but since he told a joke every day, our expectations grew, and we got to a point where we would laugh only if it was a really funny joke.”

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble marks the first on-screen collaboration between the pair.

Tseng, who broke out with his role in the 2020 romance film Your Name Engraved Herein, plays Pu Yiyong, a high-school delinquent who starts seeing supernatural beings after a serious accident.

He teams up with a policewoman, played by Sung (Our Times, 2015), and a medical student, portrayed by Peng Chian-you (Nowhere Man, 2019), to help the spirits and rid the world of negative thoughts.

Here are four things that Tseng and Sung shared about the series, which is available to watch on iQiyi International.

1. Bloody bus scene

For both stars, one of the series’ most memorable scenes is in the first episode – the accident Yiyong is involved in after a plane crashes into the bus he is riding.

“The crew found an abandoned bus that had been split into two, and it all looked very real. Of course, there were computer graphics, but about 80 per cent of that scene was practical effects,” Sung recalls.

“There were around 100 extras in make-up that made them look bloody or injured. It all felt very authentic, which contributed to a more serious mood on set that day.”

Tseng, whose character was resuscitated by Sung’s in the scene, adds: “I was supposed to be in a coma in that scene, which we filmed on a very cold day. So I was freezing yet sticky at the same time, because I had so much fake blood caked on my body.”

2. Picking up calligraphy