The Life List: 5 things to know about Michael Buble's pandemic album

SINGAPORE - Canadian crooner Michael Buble is releasing Higher, his first album in three years, this month.

The multi-Grammy winner worked on his 11th album throughout the pandemic and it includes covers of songs by iconic singers such as rock poet laureate Bob Dylan and soul singer Sam Cooke, as well as originals such as lead single I'll Never Not Love You.

Here are five things to know about what went down behind the scenes of the best-selling artiste's new offering.

The last few years have been hard for his family

Buble, 46, took time off in 2016 after his eldest child Noah, then three, was diagnosed with liver cancer. He is married to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato and they have another son and a daughter.

Noah has since fully recovered. Buble released his 10th album, Love, in 2018.

The singer says during a Zoom video call with South-east Asian media: "The truth is when I put out Love, I didn't know if I was ready to come back. I was still hurting.

"Now, I feel so good. I'm so good in my heart and satisfied that I just felt so open and happy to make hopeful and beautiful music, and I felt like I needed it. I feel like the world needed it."

I'll Never Not Love You is a sequel to his 2009 hit song, Haven't Met You Yet