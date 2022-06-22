The Life List: 5 blockbusters coming to cinemas

SINGAPORE - It has been a tough two years for cinemas, but here are the crowd-pullers that theatre operators are looking forward to showing from now till the end of the year.

Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

June 30

The second film featuring the little yellow creatures (after Minions, 2015) is set in the 1970s and follows the boyhood adventures of Felonious Gru, the soft-hearted villain at the centre of the Despicable Me franchise (three movies from 2010 to 2017).

Thor: Love And Thunder

July 7