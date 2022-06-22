The Life List: 5 blockbusters coming to cinemas

SINGAPORE - It has been a tough two years for cinemas, but here are the crowd-pullers that theatre operators are looking forward to showing from now till the end of the year.
Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
June 30
The second film featuring the little yellow creatures (after Minions, 2015) is set in the 1970s and follows the boyhood adventures of Felonious Gru, the soft-hearted villain at the centre of the Despicable Me franchise (three movies from 2010 to 2017).
Thor: Love And Thunder
July 7
Christian Bale enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new villain: Gorr, the God Butcher, a powerful being with a grudge against deities. The first Thor picture since the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) sees the return of Chris Hemsworth in the title role and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, his former girlfriend who, after finding herself bestowed with superpowers, takes the name Mighty Thor.
Bullet Train
Aug 4
This action-comedy stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry in a story adapted from a Japanese novel. It is directed by David Leitch, a specialist in martial arts pictures (Atomic Blonde, 2017; Deadpool 2, 2018). A group of assassins find themselves on a high-speed Tokyo-to-Kyoto train. Is this a coincidence or are their objectives connected?
Black Adam
October
The superhero movie based on this DC Comics villain was slated for release in 2021, but was another casualty of pandemic scheduling delays. Dwayne Johnson is the title character, an antihero who is a mirror image of the hero in the Shazam! film (2019) played by Zachary Levi. Both get their powers from the same magical source.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
December
Yet another pandemic-delayed title, this science-fiction adventure was originally scheduled for 2020, but has been given a 2022 year-end release date. This follow-up to the 2009 global hit sees the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as Sully, a human soldier, and Neytiri, a native of planet Pandora, respectively.
As the title suggests, this story is set in the seas of Pandora and chronicles the native people's continued struggle against the human miners from Earth.
*Release dates are subject to change.