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The Killers, Lana Del Rey to perform at F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Lana Del Rey will perform on Oct 11 while The Killers will be performing on Oct 10.

The Killers and Lana Del Rey will perform at the Oct 9-11 Singapore Grand Prix, completing the entertainment line-up for the annual motor racing event.

The Killers will perform at the Padang Stage in Zone 4 after the qualifying session on Oct 10.

Lana Del Rey will make her Singapore concert debut on the Padang Stage on Oct 11.

Previously announced artistes included JJ Lin, CORTIS, Zara Larsson, James Arthur, Split Enz, Goo Goo Dolls, Janet Jackson, Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Major Lazer Soundsystem and Rev Run.

Tickets can be purchased from www.singaporegp.sg and via official resellers.

All tickets provide access to the performances in Zone 4, including the Padang Stage, and attendees need to ensure they have a valid ticket on the relevant day of an act’s performance.