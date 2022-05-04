The Judds enter hall of fame in teary ceremony

WASHINGTON • Grammy-winning American musicians The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in a tear-filled ceremony just a day after the duo's matriarch Naomi Judd died last Saturday at age 76.

Multiple news outlets, including entertainment magazine People, have reported that she took her own life.

Musicians and other attendees mourned the country legend at Sunday night's ceremony in Nashville, where a red-carpet event was cancelled out of respect for the singer and her grieving daughters, singer Wynonna - the other half of The Judds - and actress Ashley Judd.

But the Judd family had requested the induction go on and country music stars sang the duo's songs along with those of fellow inductees Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

"I didn't prepare anything tonight because I knew mum would probably talk the most," Wynonna Judd, 57, said after a Hall of Fame medallion was draped around her neck.

"My heart's broken and I feel so blessed. And it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."

Ashley, 54, and Wynonna Judd had announced their mother's death last Saturday in a statement. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they wrote. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by the public."

Naomi and Wynonna Judd formed their duo in the late 1970s, although their big break did not come until 1983.

Over the course of their career, they had 14 No. 1 hits, including Mama He's Crazy (1984), and won multiple music awards, including five Grammys.

The Judds officially disbanded in 1991 when Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C, although they reunited several times for special tours and performances.

Tributes to Naomi Judd poured in from stars including fellow country music icon Loretta Lynn, who said she was "just heartbroken" over the death of "my fellow Kentucky girl, my friend and an amazing singer".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE