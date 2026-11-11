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‘The inner child in me is screaming’: Jamie Campbell Bower on joining Lord Of The Rings series

LONDON – British actor Jamie Campbell Bower said joining The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power fulfilled a childhood dream as the cast gathered in London for the global premiere of the fantasy series’ third season on Nov 10.

The 37-year-old star of horror series Stranger Things (2016 to 2025) recalled receiving the e-mail offering him the role of Celeborn, Elven commander Galadriel’s husband whom she believes to be dead.

“It felt like home. It felt very warm and loving,” he said. “Of course, there’s the inner child in me who watched the ( Lord Of The Rings) films growing up, who’s screaming.”

Jamie Campbell Bower at the world premiere for season three of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power in London on Nov 10, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

The new season jumps forward five years after the events of Season 2 and thrusts viewers into the heart of Sauron’s war against the Elves.

Co-showrunner J.D. Payne said the first two seasons focused on introducing audiences to key characters and storylines across Middle-earth before bringing them together in Season 3.

“All roads lead to Sauron this season,” Payne said.

“He’s forging the One Ring, and as a fan, seeing the volcano, seeing Charlie Vickers there with the hammer... it’s a really, really special moment.”

Vickers, who plays the antagonist, said filming the forging scenes was physically demanding.

“It took a lot out of us. But then you just have to pinch yourself and be like, what an incredible job and incredible thing to be a part of,” the 34-year-old Australian actor said.

Charlie Vickers in The Rings Of Power Ben Rothstein/Prime

One of television’s most expensive productions, The Rings Of Power is known for its expansive sets and large-scale world-building.

Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, 37, who portrays Galadriel, said the number of people involved in bringing the fantasy world to life often goes unnoticed.

“It’s a whole village,” she said. “If you don’t know what to do when you’re leaving school, look into the types of things that are needed on a film set. You will find the perfect thing for you.”

Morfydd Clark (left) and Charlie Vickers at the world premiere for season three of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power in London on Nov 10, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

But for American actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson, 41, who plays Miriel the queen regent of Numenor, the enduring appeal of the series lies not in its battles or visual spectacle, but in the relationships at its heart.

“I think what keeps an audience engaged and coming back is the relationship between brother and sister, father and daughter, best friends, lovers. Even though it’s fantasy, it feels very humanistic.”

The Rings Of Power has also resonated beyond the screen since its debut in 2022.

Ismael Cruz Cordova reflected on the role the show has played in wider conversations about diversity, representation and fandom. As Wood Elf Arondir , the Puerto Rican actor was among cast members who faced online backlash because of the colour of his skin when the show first launched.

Cruz Cordova, 39, said he feels the discussion has now moved beyond those criticisms.

“The focus has shifted into how impactful it has been and how real this character has been able to touch people’s lives,” he said.

“I belong everywhere, and we belong everywhere. And no one should feel like they should be limited for any reason whatsoever to dream and to actually achieve it.” REUTERS

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power 3 is available on Prime Video.