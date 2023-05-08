The impact of celebrity: How Justin Bieber and Co shape their fans’ worlds

In 2022, the most searched person on Google was actor Johnny Depp. The second most searched was another actor, Will Smith.

The interest in these two celebrities was sparked by Depp’s scandal-filled defamation suit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, while Smith invited infamy when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars that year. Consequently, Heard also was on 2022’s top trending searches for people, at No. 3, and Rock was No. 5.

The only non-entertainment personality in the top five was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Depp and Smith are both Oscar-winning actors, their celebrity extends well beyond their work. Indeed, actors, musicians, television personalities and sports stars have long inspired both admirers, fans and supporters who care about their lives in minute detail, often to the point of intrusiveness.

Sometimes this has tragic consequences. The most famous woman of her time, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 as she and her companions were speeding to get away from paparazzi. The spotlight is relentless, especially in today’s digital age of smartphones.

Every decade has its brightest stars – the 1950s had screen legend Marilyn Monroe; the 1960s, English rock band The Beatles; the 1970s, American actor Robert Redford; the 1980s, basketball star Michael Jordan; the 1990s, American actress Julia Roberts; the 2000s, American golfer Tiger Woods; and the 2010s, British boy band One Direction.

Some of the biggest stars in 2023 are Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, American wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, American socialite Kim Kardashian, Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American pop princess Taylor Swift. With the rise of social media since the 2000s, some say influencers are also attaining celebrity status.