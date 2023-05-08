The impact of celebrity: How Justin Bieber and Co shape their fans’ worlds

In 2022, the most searched person on Google was actor Johnny Depp. The second most searched was another actor, Will Smith.
The interest in these two celebrities was sparked by Depp’s scandal-filled defamation suit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, while Smith invited infamy when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars that year. Consequently, Heard also was on 2022’s top trending searches for people, at No. 3, and Rock was No. 5.
The only non-entertainment personality in the top five was Russian President Vladimir Putin.
While Depp and Smith are both Oscar-winning actors, their celebrity extends well beyond their work. Indeed, actors, musicians, television personalities and sports stars have long inspired both admirers, fans and supporters who care about their lives in minute detail, often to the point of intrusiveness.
Sometimes this has tragic consequences. The most famous woman of her time, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 as she and her companions were speeding to get away from paparazzi. The spotlight is relentless, especially in today’s digital age of smartphones.
Every decade has its brightest stars – the 1950s had screen legend Marilyn Monroe; the 1960s, English rock band The Beatles; the 1970s, American actor Robert Redford; the 1980s, basketball star Michael Jordan; the 1990s, American actress Julia Roberts; the 2000s, American golfer Tiger Woods; and the 2010s, British boy band One Direction.
Some of the biggest stars in 2023 are Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, American wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, American socialite Kim Kardashian, Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American pop princess Taylor Swift. With the rise of social media since the 2000s, some say influencers are also attaining celebrity status.
While fans can be of any age, young people in their teens to their early 20s are typically most susceptible to celebrity worship. This is because the young commonly form notions of self-identity, friendship, love and romantic relationships in this stage of life. They may face issues such as bullying, lack of acceptance, and challenges in their relationships and understanding what success means.
Apart from parents and peers, celebrities offer a way for young people to come to terms with their circumstances and aspire to something more. Celebrities are often role models, providing fans with a vision for the type of person they want to be, as well as influencing personal tastes, such as those related to fashion, hairstyles and food choices.
Take the fandom surrounding Bieber, one of the world’s biggest pop stars. At the time of writing, the 29-year-old singer has the 12th most-followed Instagram account, with more than 280 million people interested in updates of his life and projects.
When Bieber rose to fame in the late 2000s as a teen heartthrob, his then mop-top haircut, with long, side-combed bangs, quickly became the look wanted by boys under the age of 16. The owner of a salon in New York said at the time that six out of 10 of her young male customers wanted the hairstyle, and most of the boys in her son’s sixth-grade class sported Bieber’s cut.
Even as Bieber grew up and changed his image, he continued to have an impact on fashion, creating a demand for the ripped jeans and Vans sneakers he was often spotted in. His many tattoos have also contributed to discussions about body modification and the acceptance of tattoos as an art form.
Singapore fans have also found inspiration from Bieber’s work. A 2011 article in The New Paper quoted a 13-year-old who cited Bieber as her motivation when she was studying for her Primary School Leaving Examination in 2010, leading her to achieve her dream of getting into Raffles Girls’ School. She referred to one of Bieber’s songs, Never Say Never (2010), saying: “If he can say ‘never say never’, then I should say the same.”
Celebrities also shape society, setting the tone for how their fans navigate their lives and even the values they hold. Thus, issues such as environmental protection, race relations, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights, body image and attitudes towards body modification and plastic surgery can be indirectly influenced by celebrity culture.
Some celebrities have used their influence for good. For example, American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio has supported many environmental causes, such as the protection of biodiversity, ocean and forest conservation, and climate change.
Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has also participated in anti-drug advertisements to counter drug abuse, and earned praise for helping to increase the number of drug addiction treatment requests.
Swift has often used her music to bring attention to various social issues. For example, her 2019 song You Need To Calm Down voiced her support for the LGBT community, while her 2010 number Mean had an anti-bullying message.
Her 2019 electropop song The Man also highlighted sexist double standards in society, and imagined how she would be treated more favourably if she had been a man.
But celebrity culture has a dark side, and can have a negative impact on fans. Aside from stars being human beings who also struggle with addiction and mental illness, celebrity worship in itself can become so obsessive that it leads to unhealthy thoughts and behaviour.
The fascination with celebrities can be classified on a scale ranging from mild interest at one end, to a broader social interest in the middle. At the other end, it is borderline pathological, which can show up in excessive empathy for or identification with a star.
Different studies have found that the more intense the celebrity worship, the more it is associated with emotional and psychological issues such as the preoccupation with body image, especially among teenage girls, and a higher likelihood to seek out cosmetic surgery.
For instance, German songwriter Toby Sheldon reportedly spent more than US$100,000 (S$133,000) to resemble Justin Bieber, such as having skin removed on his upper eyelids and various hair transplants. Sheldon, who died in 2015 at age 34, also had liposuction on his chin and surgery on his lips. Experts have classified Sheldon’s obsession with looking like the star as a case of body dysmorphia.
Concerts held by celebrities also have economic effects. The concert industry, which creates jobs and revenue, is underpinned by the fans, who save up or ask their parents for the cash to buy a ticket. A concert ticket represents hours worked at a job, meals or other expenditure forgone, an interest-attracting loan or a favour which one day might have to be repaid.
For example, tickets to Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour sold out in a heartbeat and have been said to run into tens of thousands of dollars on the secondary market. Apart from being a hotbed for scalping, the concert ticket industry has also been a platform for crime, with some sellers disappearing after they have been paid money for resale tickets.
And while celebrity status can confer fabulous wealth and fame on a person, it also means living under enormous pressure, with every action and transgression broadcast to the world and scrutinised by millions.
Bieber, who was still a teenager in 2013 when he was kicked out of a Chicago nightclub for underage drinking, has had multiple brushes with the law for bad behaviour as a result of alcohol and drug use.
These indiscretions were widely reported and condemned by the larger community, with China banning the singer from performing in the country as recently as 2017 due to his bad behaviour. His legion of fans, however, remained loyal, maintaining he was still a good role model and inspiration.
Bieber has revealed that he faced mental health struggles as a child star in the public eye, feeling isolated despite being surrounded by fame and money. Sadly, other stars have fared worse. Some have faced boycotts because of the scrutiny and criticism from the public, especially online, while others such as South Korean pop star Jonghyun, formerly from boy band Shinee, have broken under the pressure and committed suicide.
Bieber and Swift are just some of many celebrities who shape society – who people are, what they believe in, and what lives they want, not always for the better. At the same time, the common belief by fans that they can rightfully partake in all aspects of a celebrity’s life, though in reality they have never met, makes for an uneasy symbiosis between celebrities and their public.