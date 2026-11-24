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The Glory stars Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun split after dating for three years

South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon (left) and actor Lee Do-hyun began dating after meeting on the set of K-drama The Glory.

SEOUL – South Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon and actor Lee Do-hyun have ended their relationship after three years of dating.

They first met on Netflix’s revenge K-drama The Glory (2022 to 2023), starring as the female villain and male hero respectively.

Lim’s agency, the Artist Company, confirmed to South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang on Nov 24 that the two had recently parted ways and decided to remain supportive of each other as colleagues.

“As this concerns the actress’ private life, we ask for your understanding as we cannot disclose specific details, including the reasons for and timing of their break-up,” the agency said.

Lee’s agency, YH Entertainment, also confirmed the split.

Previous media reports said the on-screen enemies began dating after meeting on the set of The Glory, which also starred South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo.

Lim, 36, played Park Yeon-jin, the vicious school bully of protagonist Moon Dong-eun (Song), while Lee, 31, played nice-guy doctor Joo Yeo-jeong, who helps Dong-eun carry out her revenge against those who bullied her in high school.

Lim and Lee went public with their romantic relationship in April 2023. The former couple had occasionally been spotted on dates and playing golf together. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK