The Gilded Age is not just Downton Abbey in New York

LOS ANGELES - Creator Julian Fellowes knows there will be comparisons between his new period drama The Gilded Age - about upper-crust New Yorkers and their servants in the 1880s - and his beloved show Downton Abbey (2010 to 2015), which chronicled the similarly strict class system in Britain a few decades later.

But he tells The Straits Times the new show has "a different energy" because it is about upwardly-mobile Americans rather than members of a declining British aristocracy - although Downton fans will be relieved to find the same delightfully sharp-tongued older ladies in this series as well.