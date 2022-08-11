The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with burglary

LOS ANGELES • The Flash star Ezra Miller is once again in trouble with the law, this time for felony burglary.

Miller allegedly broke into a home in the state of Vermont and stole bottles of alcohol, according to a police report released on Monday.

Police officers were alerted to a break-in in the town of Stamford on May 1 and surveillance footage led them to suspect the actor, who headlines the upcoming The Flash movie, out next year.

The actor, who uses "they" and "them" as personal pronouns, has to appear at the Vermont Superior Court on Sept 26 for an arraignment.

This latest incident follows a pattern of disturbing behaviour dating back to at least 2020.

Miller, 29, who also appears in the Fantastic Beasts franchise (2016 to present), is separately facing charges of assault in Hawaii and allegations of abuse and grooming of minors.

News of the alleged burglary broke just days after Warner Bros Discovery's chief executive David Zaslav praised The Flash, which cost US$100 million (S$138 million) and is part of the DC Extended Universe, during an earnings call.

"We have some great DC films coming up: Black Adam, Shazam! and The Flash," Mr Zaslav said during the call. "And we're working on all of those. We're very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they're terrific."

Despite Miller's recent controversies, the studio is said to be moving forward with releasing the film, although it would pause future projects involving the actor.