The deliciously evil world of The Witches

In a time when movies about women gifted with otherworldly talents tend to be celebrations of feminine power, The Witches feels like a throwback.

From Disney's Maleficent (2014) and Frozen (2013) to Studio Ghibli animated features like Kiki's Delivery Service (1989), today's shows about female spellcasters or healers veer towards updating and revising traditional European fairy tales, many of which demonise women for the crime of living alone and liking it.

The Witches, a comedy-tinged fantasy, opens in cinema today.

It is an adaptation of the 1983 Roald Dahl novel of the same name, a book banned by some libraries because it has been said that the text carries a message of mistrust and paranoia towards women.

Actress Octavia Spencer, who stars in the movie, rubbishes the idea that the movie, which comes after a 1990 adaptation starring Anjelica Huston, contains misogyny.

"Yes, the magical women who have that power - witches - are women. But for me, it's never hating women, it's about hating the power of evil," she says.

The story, set mostly in the late 1960s and 1970s, stars Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch, leader of the world's witches. She presides over a conference to unveil a potion that she hopes will turn the world's children into mice. The witch-hating Grandma (played by Spencer) and the orphan Hero Boy (played by Jahzir Bruno as a child and voiced by Chris Rock as an adult) happen to be staying at the same hotel.

Spencer, 50, was speaking to journalists from around the world at a virtual press conference recently.

She says that there is a "deliciously evil world" unfolding on screen. To confuse fantasy with real-world gender politics would be to "draw the wrong parallel", adds Spencer, winner of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the civil rights drama The Help (2012). She was also nominated for the same award for her work in the science-fiction fantasy The Shape Of Water (2017), winner of the Oscar for Best Picture.

Because of pandemic precautions causing cinema closures in the United States, the film was pulled from theatrical release there and moved to the HBO Max on-demand streaming service, where it was released on Oct 22.

In Singapore and other countries which have emerged from strict social distancing measures, it will be released in cinemas.

"I'll never not want to go to the movies. But right now, we have to keep people safe. I'm grateful they found a way to release it," she says. "In America, we haven't really mitigated the virus that well, but in other countries, people are getting to enjoy films in the theatre and I'm quite jealous."

The Witches has a writing team which comprises Robert Zemeckis (who also directs the film), Kenya Barris (the African American-centred comedy series Black-ish, 2014 to present) and Guillermo del Toro, who directed Spencer in The Shape Of Water.

Spencer says she loves how the writers made Grandma and Hero Boy black and Southern. In the book, both characters are white, with the grandmother being Norwegian and the boy, British.

"There's a different feeling to people who are from the South. To create this character, I thought about my grandma and the older women I encountered as a kid," she says.

Like many women of that generation, that graciousness covered a spine of steel. The Grandma character makes her grandson carry the travel suitcases, for example.

"She's fun, but she's also a tough-love grandmother because she knows her grandson will have to learn how to stand on his own to become a man."

