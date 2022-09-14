The Crown’s first season on Netflix’s top 10 chart after Queen Elizabeth’s death

LOS ANGELES - The first season of Netflix series The Crown (2016 to present) has cracked the Top 10 after the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96 on Sept 8.

According to Variety website, the historical drama about the Queen’s reign was watched for 17.6 million hours between last Monday and Sunday, ranking it seventh on the chart for English-language series.

“HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers,” according to a Netflix statement quoted by Variety.

Entertainment website IndieWire said this is the first appearance on the list for Season 1 of the show. It was released in 2016 before Netflix released a detailed Top 10 chart.

The fifth season of comedy drama Cobra Kai (2018 to present) topped last week’s list with 106 million hours, followed by limited series thriller Devil In Ohio (2022) in second place with 70.8 million hours. Science-fiction series The Imperfects (2022) was in third place with 24.1 million hours.

The first two seasons of The Crown starred British actress Claire Foy as the young Queen, with actor Matt Smith playing the Queen’s husband Prince Philip.

Foy, 38, won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the role at the Emmys in 2018 and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys in 2021 for her cameo in Season 4.

Netflix briefly paused the filming of its sixth and final season of The Crown last Friday following the death of the Queen.