The Batman is second-biggest pandemic debut

LOS ANGELES • Holy ticket sales, Batman!

English actor Robert Pattinson's pitch-black superhero adventure The Batman collected a mighty US$128.5 million (S$175 million) in its box-office debut, marking the best opening weekend this year by a landslide.

But what is more impressive: It is only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the US$100 million mark in a single weekend, a feat first achieved by Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which launched last December to US$260 million.

Thanks to positive reviews, strong reception from ticket buyers and high levels of intrigue to see Pattinson's moody take on the Caped Crusader, The Batman is shaping up to be a commercial winner for Warner Bros.

That is good news because the studio shelled out a hefty US$200 million to produce the film and spent many millions more in marketing and distribution costs.

Bringing Batman to the big screen does not come cheap, and achieving profitability will not be easy.

The Batman also likely benefited because the comic-book adaptation is playing exclusively in theatres.

For Warner Bros, which opted to debut its 2021 theatrical film slate simultaneously on HBO Max, The Batman marks a deviation as the studio's first movie in over a year that is available to watch only in cinemas.

The Batman lands on HBO Max in 45 days.

It is impossible to know the box-office impact of putting movies day-and-date on streaming, but The Batman has generated more money in its opening weekend than any other Warner Bros pandemic films grossed in their entire theatrical runs. Prior to it, the studio's highest grossing movies since March 2020 were Godzilla Vs Kong (2021, US$100 million in North America) and Dune (2021, US$109 million in North America).

It helps that The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, has the glittery promise of a former Twilight (2008 to 2012) heart-throb playing one of the most famous comic-book characters in history.

But there were plenty of factors that could have worked against a different, less-embraced version of The Batman.

For one thing, it clocks in at three hours, which is a long sit for even the biggest movie-lover.

Not to mention, the logistics of its lengthy running time meant that cinema operators had to limit the number of screenings a day.

In addition to Pattinson, The Batman stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as a crime lord known as Penguin.

By focusing on Bruce Wayne's alter ego as "the world's greatest detective", the movie feels more like a gritty noir than an escapist superhero adventure.

Reviews seemed to be fond of that approach, since The Batman has been praised for feeling notably distinct from past adventures centred on Gotham's ferocious defender, like director Christopher Nolan's revered The Dark Knight trilogy (2005 to 2012) or actor Ben Affleck's brooding, middle-aged take on the character in the DC Extended Universe.

