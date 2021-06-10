The Bachelor host Chris Harrison exits show after racism furore

LOS ANGELES • The host of American television's popular The Bachelor dating show franchise is leaving after almost 20 years, network ABC Entertainment said on Tuesday, following a furore over racially insensitive remarks.

Chris Harrison, who has hosted ABC's The Bachelor and spin-offs including The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise since 2002, will not be returning after temporarily stepping aside in February, ABC and production company Warner Horizon said in a joint statement.

"Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey," the companies said in a statement.

Harrison, 49, said in an Instagram post that he had enjoyed "a truly incredible run" as host.

"While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime," he wrote.

Harrison's future with the franchise had been in limbo since February. He had sparked controversy over comments he made defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who won in March when she was paired up with Mr Matt James, the show's first black male lead.

Images of Ms Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018, as well as wearing Native American attire while she was a college student, surfaced on social media while the show was still on the air.

Harrison's comments fuelled a long-running debate about a lack of diversity in The Bachelor franchise and came at a time of a wider reckoning in the United States, following protests last year over the deaths of unarmed black men and women while in police custody.

Despite launching in 2002, the franchise did not have a black person as a lead contestant until 2017, when Ms Rachel Lindsay was cast as the first black Bachelorette.

Both Harrison and Ms Kirkconnell later apologised for their comments and actions, and Harrison said he was stepping aside temporarily as host.

Tuesday's statement did not say who would replace Harrison as host of the franchise.

The Bachelor and its spin-off shows are among the most watched and discussed shows on ABC, with a fan following known as Bachelor Nation.

