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The Assassin(s) director honoured to open SGIFF despite calls to drop controversial film

South Korean film-maker Hur Jin-ho, director of The Assassin(s), pictured during opening night of Singapore International Film Festival held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Oct 21.

SINGAPORE – South Korean director Hur Jin-ho says he feels honoured that his controversial political thriller The Assassin(s) was still selected to open the 37th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), despite calls from conservative politicians in his home country to withdraw it.

At a media doorstop at the festival’s opening gala on Oct 21 held at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands, the film-maker said he had long known about SGIFF and had always wanted to attend it.

“I’m very happy and honoured that we were chosen as the opening film ,” the 63-year-old said via an interpreter.

His comments came after South Korea’s opposition party People Power Party called on SGIFF to drop The Assassin(s) from its lineup, alleging that the movie distorts historical events surrounding the 1974 assassination attempt on then-president Park Chung-hee.

But SGIFF stood by its selection, announcing on Oct 7 that it would proceed with the screening, citing the film’s artistic merit and contribution to contemporary Asian cinema.

Starring Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho, The Assassin(s) revisits the events of Aug 15, 1974, when Park survived an assassination attempt but his wife, first lady Yuk Young-soo, was fatally shot.

Blending historical events with fictional characters and situations, the film follows a detective, reporter and newspaper editor who investigate inconsistencies in the official account of the shooting.

Its suggestion of a possible conspiracy involving figures within Park’s government has sparked protests and allegations of historical distortion from conservative groups in South Korea.

The backlash has extended beyond criticism of the film. Yoo reportedly received threats and was placed under police protection, while the cast and crew withdrew from scheduled promotional appearances at the recent Busan International Film Festival over safety concerns.

Yoo Hae-jin reportedly received threats and was placed under police protection following protests and allegations of historical distortion from conservative groups in South Korea. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The production team has maintained that the film was not intended to distort historical facts or serve a political purpose.

Asked where he draws the line between creative freedom and historical accuracy, Hur said that film-makers should be free to develop their artistic vision, even though their work must subsequently undergo scrutiny.

“I believe that as a director, the beginning of the production of the film has to be completely creative,” he said.

“However, it does need to go through the process of being approved by the audience, the investors and also the general public.”

Hur, whose acclaimed films include romantic dramas Christmas In August (1998) and One Fine Spring Day (2001), hopes international audiences will appreciate The Assassin(s) even without a deep knowledge of Korean history.

South Korean film-maker Hur Jin-ho (far right), director of The Assassin(s), speaks with reporters during opening night of Singapore International Film Festival held at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Oct 21. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The film received a warm reception at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it made its world premiere in September and was named second runner-up for the International People’s Choice Award.

Hur said: “Even if you don’t know Korean history very well, it’s an easy-to-watch movie. Everybody can enjoy.”

Although the events took place more than 50 years ago, he hopes viewers will be immersed in its story of people determined to uncover the truth against the backdrop of South Korea’s politically oppressive past.

Actor Lee Min-ho in The Assassin(s). PHOTO: SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Hur also praised his three leading men for bringing different qualities to the film.

He described Yoo as a passionate actor, while Park brought a logical approach to his performance. Lee combined the qualities of both co-stars , making him a “very cool actor”.

On a lighter note, the veteran film-maker has not forgotten his roots.

When asked what kind of movie he would make in Singapore, Hur said he would love to shoot a romance film here someday.