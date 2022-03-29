Coda's thunder stolen by a slap

A feel-good movie about a hearing child of deaf adults, Coda took home the Oscar for Best Picture in a shock win yesterday morning, Singapore time (Sunday night in Los Angeles).

The film on streaming service Apple TV+ beat the much-favoured The Power Of The Dog, a western drama on Netflix that had steamed into the Oscars with the Best Director win for New Zealander Jane Campion and Best Picture prize more or less sewn up.

But all that seemed to have been overshadowed by The Slap.

A joke by comedian Chris Rock drew a violent, expletive-filled reaction from actor Will Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for sports drama King Richard.

It cast a strange pall over the proceedings as a newcomer platform pipped a more established company for the night's top prize and made history.

The first inkling that an upset could be on the cards happened just over a week ago, when Coda, directed by Sian Heder, won Best Picture at the key Producers Guild Of America Awards.

Some experts pin the win on strong last-minute campaigning by Apple, while others say the old guard in Hollywood holds a grudge against Netflix for drawing viewers away from cinemas.

That resentment is why the service has earned seven Best Picture nods, starting in 2019 with biographical drama Roma (2018), but has yet to win one.

Apple TV+, while also a streamer, is a smaller player not seen as a threat by the establishment. Launched in late 2019, it is seen as complementing the existing Hollywood system, rather than a replacement for it.

The win is a feather in the cap for Apple TV+, the first for a streaming platform.

Streaming platforms, like studios, love awards. Prizes have a cachet with directors, producers and stars, who might be more willing to work with a streamer if it has a track record of winning. And it does not hurt that they might be a huge draw for audiences.