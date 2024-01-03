The 5 ‘Jewels’ of Mandopop: China’s Joker Xue is the newly minted gem

SINGAPORE – Whenever one of these singers announces a concert in Singapore, be prepared for some frenzied ticket-grabbing.

Before sales open, fans will have secured spots in the online queue. At SingPost outlets, there will be snaking lines of ardent supporters, some of whom have camped overnight. Trying to call the ticketing hotline? Good luck getting through.

After all, Taiwan’s Jay Chou, Singapore’s JJ Lin, Hong Kong’s Jacky Cheung and Hong Kong-born Jackson Wang are known to sell out their stadium shows here, be it at the National Stadium or Singapore Indoor Stadium, and sometimes within a couple of hours.

Call them the “Jewels” of Mandopop, as their names all begin with the letter J.

And Chinese singer Joker Xue recently joined the echelons of this elite group of entertainers, after selling out all three nights of his Extraterrestrial World Tour concerts here on Jan 5, 6 and 7 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Within hours of their release in October and November, all 24,000 tickets were snapped up.

The Straits Times sizes up the sought-after quintet’s shining achievements.

Joker Xue, 40

Show time: In 2018, he filled every one of the 8,000 seats at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at his first concert here as part of his Skyscraper World Tour, in support of his eighth studio album The Crossing (2017). He has since released another four studio albums – Joker (2018), Dust (2019), Extraterrestrial (2020) and Countless (2022).

His three gigs from Jan 5 to 7 are organised by local concert promoter and event organiser iMe Singapore.

Its spokeswoman said in an e-mail that the company was quite confident Xue would sell out at least one show, given the strong response to his 2018 performance. “But this time, it was a pleasant surprise that all three shows sold well.”

On Oct 12, 8,000 tickets were released for his Jan 6 show, and these were all gone in about two hours. On Oct 13, another 8,000 tickets became available for the Jan 7 show. These were snapped up more quickly, in an hour.

iMe Singapore then explored the possibility of an additional show, and this came to fruition on Nov 24, when the final batch of 8,000 tickets for Jan 5 were released. They were gone in four hours.

The spokeswoman attributed the demand to Xue’s “jokester” nature. She said: “His show is not just about good music, but it is also about him showing his funny side to fans. He is a very sincere person, and this attracts more people to like and follow his music.”

She added that his fans are mostly working adults aged 18 to 45. They include millennials, a large portion of Gen Z and a sliver of younger Gen Xers.