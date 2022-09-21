The 1950s a ‘twisted’ time, except for straight white men: Actress-director Olivia Wilde

SINGAPORE – The 1950s was a time when men were men and women knew their place and were happier for it, according to some on the right wing of American culture today.

American film-maker and actress Olivia Wilde believes that for certain groups of people, that decade represents a lost golden age, a “time and a world without consequences”.

“We are so conscious of consequence today, everyone lives in a state of fear,” the 38-year-old director of the new mystery thriller Don’t Worry Darling tells The Straits Times over Zoom.

She also has a supporting role in her second directorial feature film, which opens in cinemas here on Thursday.

Many – especially men – are uncomfortable in today’s gender landscape and have developed a nostalgic yearning for the post-war period, a time when a man could finish a day’s work at a high-paying job, drive home in a massive car with tail fins to be greeted at the door by the smell of a home-cooked dinner prepared by a devoted wife.

“In the film, there’s an idealised, wish-fulfilment 1950s that we all have been seduced by, through art, film, architecture, cars. Even when we know it was an incredibly twisted time for most people, except straight white men,” she says.

Our online interview took place in mid-August, two weeks before gossip about the troubles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling emerged.

The issues, which included an alleged affair between Wilde and English actor-singer Harry Styles, haunted the film’s world premiere at the recent Venice Film Festival. The media there noted a chilliness between Wilde and her leading lady, English actress Florence Pugh.

In the film, Pugh is Alice, a happy housewife who lives to care for husband Jack (Styles) in their elegant 1950s home. They are newcomers to the community of Victory, an isolated desert town where all adult men work for the secretive Victory Project, a corporation headed by Frank (American actor Chris Pine), a leader who elicits reverence from the townsfolk.

Soon, Alice realises there is more going on in the town than she has been led to believe.

If the character of Frank feels familiar, Wilde says you are correct.

He is partly inspired by Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson, an Internet personality who has built a cultish following on the back of books, newspaper columns, podcasts and YouTube videos that exhort men to turn back the clock to a time when they could be free to be men.