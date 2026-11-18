The SNL skit Sister is structured as a fake healthcare advertisement, where comedian John Mulaney plays a brother offloading his father's care to "a live-in, 24/7 eldercare provider that is completely free and also your sister".

NEW YORK - A Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch has been widely shared the past week for satirising the fact that it’s usually the sister – not the brother – who shoulders the load of caring for ageing parents.

“‘Sister’ is a live-in, 24/7 eldercare provider that is completely free and also your sister,” American comedian John Mulaney says in the fake ad, which aired on Nov 14 and has since racked up 8.3 million views on YouTube. “Now I don’t have to worry about Dad getting the care and attention he needs, because my sister will do it and I can get back to my life and the stuff I like to do.”