Thailand cheers as teen rocker Nene Royal clinches America’s Got Talent win

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Guitar prodigy Rattikarn Amloy, known widely as Nene Royal, is hailed as a national figure in Thailand.

BANGKOK – A 16-year-old Thai rock singer and guitarist, who has performed with the prime minister and Linkin Park, won a top US television talent show on Sept 24, sparking celebrations back home – and praise from her principal.

Nene Royal, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, took home the US$1 million (S$1.28 million) prize as winner of America’s Got Talent (AGT), after wowing judges and viewers with blistering guitar solos and rock ballad shrieks.

The teen from the island of Phuket has become a national figure in Thailand since entering the competition and played alongside Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in July.

As Nene’s final performance aired on television, her schoolmates and teachers back home rooted for her at a watch party.

The moment she was crowned champion – the first Thai national to win the hit TV show – was “electric”, school principal Gareth Eynon said.

“Literally everyone from age two to 18 was there cheering her on” at Kajonkiet International School Phuket, he said.

“She’s so talented, yet she’s so humble,” Eynon added.

“She doesn’t have to be front and centre of the stage” during school performances, he said, noting that Nene was just as happy helping and encouraging less experienced student musicians.

“She’s a truly remarkable role model for the younger children at the school,” he added.

Nene, who says she started playing guitar at age seven, collapsed to the stage floor in California when her victory was announced.

“I’m very happy and you know I’m emotional right now,” said the young musician, who beat a magician for the win.

In her final performance, she played guitar and sang alongside US band Linkin Park.

Videos of her previous performances of alternative rock classics like Zombie by The Cranberries and Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden had gone viral in Thailand.

Anutin, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly meetings, sent his congratulations to Nene, praising her talent and dedication, which “brought pride to Thai people”, according to deputy government spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan.

Nene said she learnt guitar mostly by watching online videos, and then got a music scholarship to her private international school.

“When I played the first chord, I fell in love and I thought, ‘I am going to be the girl rock star’,” she said in an interview with AGT.

The Phuket night market where Nene cut her teeth hailed her as an inspiration.

It said in a social media post: “This victory is a beautiful reminder of what can happen when someone truly gives everything to their dream.”

Eynon, the school principal, said he did not know if or when Nene would be back in school, noting her opportunities were now “boundless”. But he stressed: “We are here for her and are here to support her.” AFP