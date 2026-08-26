Thai teen guitarist Nene Royal storms into America’s Got Talent final with Golden Buzzer

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Nene, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, is a 16-year-old from Phuket, Thailand.

BANGKOK – Thai artist Nene Royal has advanced directly to the final of America’s Got Talent 2026 after receiving the Live Show Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B.

Nene, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy , performed Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun during the live show, showcasing both her vocals and guitar-playing skills.

After the performance, Mel B praised Nene’s voice, guitar playing, overall look, energy and stage presence, saying she had everything needed to continue in the competition.

The judge then pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending the Thai fan favourite straight through to the final.

Overwhelmed by the result, Nene burst into tears before embracing her father in celebration.

The Golden Buzzer during the live shows was particularly significant because it sent Nene, the 16-year-old from Phuket, straight through to the America’s Got Talent final. Unlike the other contestants, she did not have to wait for the voting results to determine whether she would advance to the semi-finals.

The moment the golden button was pressed therefore became another major milestone in the Phuket teenager’s journey. She began the competition by performing The Cranberries’ Zombie in the audition round, earning four yes votes from the judges.

Nene then proved herself once again during the Judges’ Callbacks with Muse’s Hysteria, showcasing both her powerful vocals and guitar playing to secure a place among the 44 acts selected for the live shows. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK