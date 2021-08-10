Thai actor Toy Toy allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

The 21-year-old, popularly known as Toy Toy, was arrested last Friday at the Bangkok townhouse where his girlfriend, Ms Chatsaran Suwannakit, had died.

He was remanded without bail due to the severity of the crime. On Sunday, his appeal for bail was denied.

According to Thai newspaper The Bangkok Post, the 25-year-old victim had sustained at least 20 stab wounds to her chest and body.

A bloodstained fruit knife was reportedly found inside the house, where the couple had been drinking before the incident.

The actor, who became popular after starring in the Thai soap opera Why R U? (2020), initially claimed that they had quarrelled and that Ms Suwannakit had stabbed herself during a struggle when he tried to leave.

However, The Bangkok Post reported that police said the actor had confessed upon further interrogation to stabbing the victim in a blind rage.