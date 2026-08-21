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Ray MacDonald, who founded travel platform Rayron, became one of Thailand’s most recognisable entertainment figures.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s entertainment industry is mourning the death of Ray MacDonald, the award-winning actor, television presenter and traveller who became one of the country’s most recognisable entertainment figures.

Reports of the 49-year-old actor’s death emerged on the morning of Aug 19, after he was found dead at his home in Bangkok’s Pattanakarn area.

The cause of death had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

From youth football to entertainment industry

Born on May 21, 1977, MacDonald was a Thai actor of Scottish descent who showed considerable sporting skills from an early age. He began his education at Ekkamai Kindergarten.

He then attended Traill International School and played youth football for Thamrong Thai Samosorn, competing at the Gothia Cup in Sweden before continuing his education at Millfield School in Britain.

His sporting background formed an unusual prelude to a career that would eventually make him a familiar face in Thai film and television.

Award-winning film career

MacDonald established himself as an actor with Thai crime-comedy film Fun Bar Karaoke in 1997, with his performance earning him the Best Actor award at the Suphannahong National Film Awards.

He also starred in O-Negative, a 1998 Thai romantic drama that won over young audiences across the country.

His later work included Dear Galileo in 2009, for which he received the Best Supporting Actor prize at the 7th Kom Chad Luek Awards, reflecting his range beyond the youthful roles that first made him famous.

MacDonald also built a distinctive career as a presenter.

His work on programmes such as Teen Talk and Roam Alone helped reshape travel programming in Thailand.

He later founded Rayron, a travel platform bringing together stories and creators with different approaches to exploring the world.

His simple, unfiltered and sincere presenting style allowed him to connect naturally with people and helped establish an approach that would later become familiar among a new generation of travel content creators.

MacDonald’s death at the age of 49 marks not only the loss of an accomplished actor and presenter, but also that of a figure who inspired a generation of young people with his passion for travel and independent living.

Tributes poured in across social media following news of his death, with his name quickly becoming one of Thailand’s top online trends. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK