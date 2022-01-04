Teresa Teng 'makes appearance' at countdown gig

Major television stations in China held New Year countdown shows last Friday, but the one which likely received the most attention was that from Jiangsu Television.

The station used virtual technology to "revive" the late Taiwanese singer Teresa Teng, as a hologram of her performed three songs with Chinese singer Zhou Shen.

Zhou, 29, appeared first on stage, with a hologram of Teng in a blue cheongsam then rising slowly to take her place beside him.

First, they sang a Teng classic, The Story Of A Small Town, the theme song of the 1979 movie of the same name.

Teng then "changed" into a red dress to perform a Cantonese number, Strolling Down The Road Of Life, with Zhou, who rose to fame after taking part in the third season of Chinese reality talent show, The Voice Of China, in 2014.

He looked at the hologram from time to time as if he were really on stage with Teng. The hologram also danced to the tune of the second song at one point.

For their final song, she wore a grey dress and delighted fans by greeting them in Mandarin: "Hello everyone, I am Teresa Teng. I am happy to be here at Jiangsu Television working with Zhou Shen." The duo then said in unison: "Wishing everyone a happy new year."

They wrapped things up with Zhou's song Big Fish, from the Chinese animated movie Big Fish & Begonia (2016) - a song that Teng would not have sung before.

The hologram's rendition of Big Fish was performed by a singer whose voice sounded uncannily like Teng's, leading some Chinese media outlets to declare the impossible had been made possible.

Fans were impressed by the time-bending segment, with some noting that Zhou was only three years old when Teng died of an asthma attack at age 42 in 1995.

This was not the first time Teng has made a "comeback" as a holographic performer. In 2013, she "appeared" at Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou's concert and performed three duets with him.