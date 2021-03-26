Teigen quits Twitter over negativity

LOS ANGELES • The unofficial Queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, has quit the social media platform.

The 35-year-old model, who had been prolific on Twitter since 2009 with 13.7 million followers, wrote a lengthy farewell post on Wednesday.

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she said.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something.

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clapback girl, but I'm just not."

The cookbook author, who is married to singer John Legend, continued: "My desire to be liked and fear of pi**ing people off have made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as. Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you."

Known for sharing deeply personal details, such as when she gave birth to a stillborn son last September, as well as snappy comebacks on Twitter, Teigen said she had been "deeply bruised" over the years and encouraged social media users "to know and never forget that your words matter".

Some highlights of her time on Twitter include being blocked by former United States president Donald Trump as well as being the only unaffiliated account followed by the official @POTUS handle when President Joe Biden took office earlier this year.

"I have made mistakes, throughout (the) years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learnt an incredible amount here," she said. "But one thing I haven't learnt is how to block out the negativity.

"I'm just a sensitive s***, okay!? I don't wanna be this way. I just am. But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

Teigen, who has a line of kitchenware and homeware called Cravings, recently faced backlash over her collaboration with reality television star Kris Jenner on Safely, a range of plant-based cleaning products.

Fans were vocal about her associating with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan, saying they were not a match and Teigen was selling out.

On Monday, the model had hinted at her growing unhappiness with being on Twitter, writing: "I really don't wake up every day trying to make you mad, but somehow I manage. And you say I have no talent. That's something I guess."