LOS ANGELES - When it debuted last year (2020), Never Have I Ever broke a few rules - at least when it comes to your typical teenage romantic comedy.

For starters, it cast a dark-skinned and nerdy Tamil-American girl as its heroine, Devi. And it made her hilariously obnoxious while also setting her on a romantic collision course with the hottest guy in school, who happens to be half-Japanese.